3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes the North Country

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey a 3.1 magnitude shook South Glens Falls at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at Saratoga Ave in South Glens Falls. Common Roots Brewing Company is right next to the epicenter and NEWS10 spoke with the manager of the company.

He said there were no damages to the structure and reported everything was in good shape.

Calls were flooding into the NEWS10 newsroom early, viewers called in saying they heard loud bang and felt the ground shake for about 3-4 seconds.

The earthquake was widespread as viewers from Warrensburg, South Glens Falls, Queensbury, Greenwich, Wilton, Hudson Falls and surrounding areas reported the ‘quake to the newsroom.

According to the U.S. Geologicl Survey here are a few things to expect after an earthquake:

You can usually expect aftershocks hours, days, or weeks after the main quake. Those can cause damages to building and falling debris that could cause injuries

They advise to avoid open flames in already damaged buildings. Strong shakes can cause damage to gas lines so do not light matches indoors.

The USGS advises commuters to drive carefully and have contingency routes. Potential traffic light outages or structural damages could cause delays in your route.

Viewers who have called in and messaged the newsroom have not yet reported any damages to their homes, just a brief shake and startling start to their morning.

NEWS10 is working to learn more information.