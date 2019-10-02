3rd graders surprise classmate with toys after he lost all his in house fire

National News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Philadelphia Elementary School/Facebook)

PHILADELPHIA, TN (WCMH) — Students at a Tennessee elementary school came together to surprise a classmate who lost all his toys in a house fire.  

A post by Philadelphia Elementary School, shared the great moment Daniel Hunt learned how much he meant to his classmates.  

Daniel lost all of his belongings in a house fire two weeks ago. 

So, Daniel’s 3rd grade classmates held a secret toy drive to replace all the ones he lost in the fire. 

  • Photos courtesy Philadelphia Elementary School/Facebook
  • Photos courtesy Philadelphia Elementary School/Facebook
  • Photos courtesy Philadelphia Elementary School/Facebook
  • Photos courtesy Philadelphia Elementary School/Facebook
  • Photos courtesy Philadelphia Elementary School/Facebook

Photos shared on the Facebook post show Daniel being surprised by the toys and then being swarmed in a giant hug by his classmates.  

Last week, one of our Warriors, Daniel Hunt, lost all of this belongings in a house fire. His 3rd grade teachers and…

Posted by Philadelphia Elementary School on Friday, September 27, 2019

“This is certainly one of the #37846Reasons we love PES!” the post reads. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar