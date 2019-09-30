7-year-old surprised with VIP vacation to Walt Disney World after spending vacation money to help people during Hurricane Dorian

Mickey Mouse makes a surprise appearance at seven-year-old Jermaine Bell’s birthday party Sept. 8, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. Mickey and Walt Disney World cast members were there to honor Jermaine who used money he’d saved for a Walt Disney World vacation to feed people fleeing Hurricane Dorian. Adding to a day filled with surprises, Jermaine learned that he and his family will be guests of Disney for a VIP getaway to the vacation kingdom later this month. (Disney)

Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney World cast members pose with seven-year-old Jermaine Bell and his mother, Lauren Creech, during Jermaine’s birthday party Sept. 8, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. Mickey and pals made a surprise appearance at the party to honor Jermaine who used money he’d saved for a Walt Disney World vacation to feed people fleeing Hurricane Dorian. Adding to a day filled with surprises, Jermaine learned that he and his family will be guests of Disney for a VIP getaway to the vacation kingdom later this month. (Disney)

Seven-year-old Jermaine Bell gets the surprise of a lifetime when Mickey Mouse shows up at his birthday party Sept 8, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. Mickey and Walt Disney World cast members were there to honor Jermaine who used money he’d saved for a Walt Disney World vacation to feed people fleeing Hurricane Dorian. Adding to a day filled with surprises, Jermaine learned that he and his family will be guests of Disney for a VIP getaway to the vacation kingdom later this month. (Disney)

Mickey Mouse makes a surprise appearance at seven-year-old Jermaine Bell’s birthday party Sept. 8, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. Mickey and Walt Disney World cast members were there to honor Jermaine who used money he’d saved for a Walt Disney World vacation to feed people fleeing Hurricane Dorian. Adding to a day filled with surprises, Jermaine learned that he and his family will be guests of Disney for a VIP getaway to the vacation kingdom later this month. (Disney)

Jermaine Bell, a 7-year-old from Jacksonville, Fla., enjoys a special day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019, as part of a VIP getaway at the vacation kingdom. Bell spent more than a year saving money for his birthday trip to Walt Disney World Resort, but decided to instead use those funds to purchase food for evacuees of Hurricane Dorian. To make sure the boy’s dream of a Walt Disney World vacation still came true, The Walt Disney Company invited Bell and his family for a special weekend at the resort, where they experienced all four theme parks and were treated to some extra-special experiences. (Steven Diaz, photographer

Jermaine Bell, a 7-year-old from Jacksonville, Fla., enjoys a special day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Sept. 27, 2019, as part of a VIP getaway at the vacation kingdom. Bell spent more than a year saving money for his birthday trip to Walt Disney World Resort, but decided to instead use those funds to purchase food for evacuees of Hurricane Dorian. To make sure the boy’s dream of a Walt Disney World vacation still came true, The Walt Disney Company invited Bell and his family for a special weekend at the resort, where they experienced all four theme parks and were treated to some extra-special experiences. (Steven Diaz, photographer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2019) – Seven-year-old Jermaine Bell of Jacksonville, Fla., spent more than a year saving money for his birthday trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. However, Hurricane Dorian changed Jermaine’s plans in a big way.

Millions of people have since been inspired by the story of this little boy’s selfless act of compassion.

As the hurricane approached the South Carolina coast, Jermaine emptied his piggy bank and bought hundreds of hot dogs, bags of chips and bottled water.

He served them free of charge to hurricane evacuees who passed through the South Carolina town where he was visiting his grandmother.

When Mickey Mouse heard about what Jermaine did, he decided to make sure that the young boy’s dream of a Walt Disney World vacation would still come true, by granting the boy and his family a VIP getaway at the vacation kingdom.

The family visited Walt Disney World this past weekend and spent time enjoying all four theme parks; they were treated to some extra-special experiences and made magical memories along the way.