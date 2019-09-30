7-year-old surprised with VIP vacation to Walt Disney World after spending vacation money to help people during Hurricane Dorian

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2019) – Seven-year-old Jermaine Bell of Jacksonville, Fla., spent more than a year saving money for his birthday trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. However, Hurricane Dorian changed Jermaine’s plans in a big way.
Millions of people have since been inspired by the story of this little boy’s selfless act of compassion.
As the hurricane approached the South Carolina coast, Jermaine emptied his piggy bank and bought hundreds of hot dogs, bags of chips and bottled water.
He served them free of charge to hurricane evacuees who passed through the South Carolina town where he was visiting his grandmother.
When Mickey Mouse heard about what Jermaine did, he decided to make sure that the young boy’s dream of a Walt Disney World vacation would still come true, by granting the boy and his family a VIP getaway at the vacation kingdom.
The family visited Walt Disney World this past weekend and spent time enjoying all four theme parks; they were treated to some extra-special experiences and made magical memories along the way.