8-year-old rakes in $26 million on YouTube

8-year-old leads YouTube's top earners for second year in a row.

(CNN) — According to “Forbes,” the highest earning YouTuber raked in 26 million dollars this year — and he’s only eight-years-old!

Ryan Kaji has amassed almost 23 million subscribers on the “Ryan’s World” channel.

Yep. He started unboxing toys on camera when he was just three years old!

He’s expanded his content since then to include experiments and educational topics and he’s grown into a media empire.

Ryan has contracts with both Nickelodeon and Hulu.

According to “Variety,” his production company employs 28 people.

The next biggest earner on YouTube trails him by six million dollars.

Ryan didn’t get where he is overnight, he also topped the list of YouTube earners last year.

