860-acre Michigan park receives international honor

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) - A driver east of Eaton Rapids Township decided to take the road less traveled.

"Last night a subject went around both sets of barricades and drove out on the ice until his truck fell thru," according to a Facebook Post by the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

The man had to crawl into the bed of his truck and had to be rescued.

Officials urge drivers to pay attention to the signs to help avoid a ticket and ruining your vehicle.

The intersection of Canal Road and Columbia Road is closed until further notice.