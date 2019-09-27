Acting Director of National Intelligence Maguire testifies on whistleblower complaint

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A whistleblower complaint says President Trump asked Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election and get dirt on Joe Biden, while at the same time withholding U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

“I am not partisan and I am not political,” Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire said.

Maguire said it’s unprecedented to have such a complaint against the president. The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and California Congressman Adam Schiff pushed back.

“So you went to the subject of the complaint, for advice about whether you should provide the complaint to Congress,” Schiff said.

“It did appear that it has executive privilege,” Maguire said.

Maguire said while the complaint didn’t initially go to Congress, it was sent to the FBI for further investigation. Utah Congressman Chris Steward defended Maguire.

“I will say to the American people, I think you’re nuts if you think you’re going to convince the American people that your cause is just by attacking this man,” Stewart said.

Maguire told lawmakers that he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is, but is working with the Inspector General to protect them, as required by law.

“I believe that the whistleblower and the inspector general have acted in good faith throughout,” Maguire said.

California Congressman Devin Nunes said the complaint hasn’t been completely verified.

“One of the quotes they’re going to use from you is you saying that was a credible complaint, that will be used and spun as you saying that it was true,” Nunes said.