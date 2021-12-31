Actress Betty White dead at 99

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

According to a report by TMZ, beloved actress and comedian Betty White has died at the age of 99.

Betty White has died at age 99. https://t.co/vbkrBwyj9U — TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2021

White was about to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

White is best known for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Golden Girls,” “The Proposal” and more. Her career in Hollywood started in 1939 and spanned nine decades.

According to TMZ’s report, she passed away at her home around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.