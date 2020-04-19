Adventures at Home: National Geographic launches online learning portal in time for Earth Day

A child colors a page from the National Geographic Safari project while at home for COVID-19 quarantine. (Rebecca Hale, National Geographic)

(NEWS10) — National Geographic has become a central destination for families looking for engaging educational content, and its new NatGeo@Home is a hub of enriching resources to keep kids excited about learning.

In honor of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, NatGeo@Home is loading up on inspiring animal videos, DIY projects, and daily live talks from National Geographic Explorers.

National Geographic also wants families across the globe to join their Earth Day Neighborhood Safari initiative.

As a way of staying connected with nature and the communitiy, families can design a “safari stop” with resources from NatGeo@Home, and adventure through their neighborhoods. The more local families get involved, the more opportunities students have to learn.

Of course, social distancing guidelines should be maintained at all times.

National Geographic has created the hashtag #NatGeoEarthDayAtHome for sharing safari photographs on social media.