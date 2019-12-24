Airports across the country report passengers with measles traveled through this month, potentially exposing an unknown amount of passengers

During this busy travel season, there is a new warning for holiday travelers.
Five airports are now reporting that passengers with the measles traveled through this month, potentially exposing an unknown number of travelers.
Chicago’s O’Hare Airport reported a passenger with measles walked through two different terminals on December 12th and 17th.
Out West, Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health say they are investigating three measles cases at the LAX Airport and looking for others who may have been exposed.
The problem is, symptoms don’t show up until several days after contact.
“There’s an incubation period of about 10-12 days, then we get into a period where early symptoms of measles start,” said Jennifer Ashton, Chief Health and Medical Editor.
Symptoms you need to be on the lookout for include a cough, pink eye, a runny nose, and spots inside the mouth.
One of the classic signs of measles is a rash, which comes about two weeks after exposure.