Albany-bound WWII bomber crash-landed in California

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Office in San Joaquin County, California says a plane crashed in Stockton Saturday night. The World War II bomber was headed to Albany.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened near Roberts and Muller roads around 7 p.m.

The Hangar at 743 says their B-25 Mitchell, “Old Glory,” experienced a mechanical malfunction with two pilots and one crew member aboard. The Sheriff’s Office said the aircraft sustained significant damage when it was forced to try landing in an open field and seemed to hit an irrigation ditch.

Old Glory WWII plane crash. (KTXL)

One of the three aboard was considered “walking wounded,” and the other two were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

According to the Hangar at 743, “Old Glory” had been in Hawaii flying in the Legacy of Peace Aerial Parade for the 75th commemoration of the end of WWII.

It was going to stay a few weeks in California before going back to its home base in Albany, with a few stops on the way as part of a tour.

“The stops were intended to provide a more personable experience for WWII veterans unable to attend the Commemoration events due to the pandemic,” the Hangar at 743 said in a press release statement.

They also said the Prescott Foundation, which houses the plane at Albany International Airport and planned the route, is working alongside NTSB officials to investigate what went wrong.