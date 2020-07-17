Albany police arrest another alleged rioter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say Brian Yevoli, 20, of Albany for his alleged involvement in the May 30 riot.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department says Yevoli intentionally caused over $19,000 in damage to the Albany County Department of Probation on Pearl Street. They sent along a version of the above image, implicating Yevoli as the man in the photograph with his foot through a broken storefront window.

Yevoli was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, which could earn him as much as seven years if he’s convicted.