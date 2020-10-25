AMBER Alert issued for two girls abducted, after two boys were found dead in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — An AMBER Alert has been issued after two boys were found dead in a Leavenworth home and two young girls are missing, Aven (3) and Nora Jackson (7).

U.S. AMBER Alert made the announcement on twitter Saturday afternoon.

KANSAS: Amber Alert for Nora Jackson, 7, and Aven Jackson, 3, after 2 boys were found dead in Leavenworth. Suspect vehicle is a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB. Call 911 if seen. (Source: KBI) pic.twitter.com/2URgqROuaA — U.S. Emergency Alert (@ENSAlerts) October 24, 2020

The Leavenworth Sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a home in the 14900 block of Hillside Road. When deputies arrived they found an 11-year-old and 14-year-old boy dead and two young girls missing. MSHP tweeted “the suspect in the abduction and the incident is the father Donny Jackson.

At this time, it is unknown if Jackson is the father of the two young males who were found dead.

The Arkansas State Police agreed to launch an Arkansas AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the abducted children.



Jackson was seen driving a black 2008 Honda Civic with KS plates 266MXB