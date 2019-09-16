Aramark employees go on strike at several General Motors plants

Aramark maintenance workers went on strike Sunday Morning at several General Motors plants in Michigan and Ohio.

The employees are represented by United Auto Workers. More than 850 janitors are taking part in the strike, which began at midnight. The United Auto Workers say the workers have been on an extended contract for more than a year and a half as they demand better wages, retirement and health care. Some of these plants include one in Flint, Michigan.

“We are struggling out here,” one picketer said. “We live paycheck to paycheck. We can be here 20 years and we tap out at 15 dollars an hour. You can’t live and feed a family on that.

This strike precedes a national UAW strike that went into effect at 11:59pm Sunday. About 49,000 members will be part of that strike