At least five taken to hospital following school shooting in Santa Clarita, California; suspect in custody

Photo Courtesy: CNN

(Los Angeles- CNN)—At least five people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting at a high school in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at Saugus High School, some 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect is believed to be a student at the school, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN affiliate KABC.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

Five patients — two in critical condition — have been taken to Henry Mayo Hospital or are on their way, the hospital said on Twitter, with a hashtag referring to the school shooting.

“If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside,” the sheriff’s department said on Twitter. “If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911”

Emergency workers took at least three people out of the school on gurneys, and large groups of people have been walking out single-file with armed escorts, aerial footage from CNN affiliates shows.

The shooting happened about 20 minutes before the start of school, according to Hannah de Caussin, whose daughter attends Saugus.

All schools in Santa Clarita’s William S. Hart school district are locked down as a precaution, the department said.

Saugus High School has about 2,400 students, according to the district.

CNN’s Sarah Aarthun, Brian Ries and Scottie Andrew contributed to this report.