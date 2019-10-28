Authorities hold press conference on missing Louisa teen: ‘Our efforts will not stop’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Louisa County are holding a press conference Monday on Isabel Hicks, the missing 14-year-old who investigators believe could have been abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

During Monday’s press conference, authorities said Hicks could be wearing her favorite grey sweatshirt.

Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for Hicks, who was last seen Oct. 21, on Friday.

Deputies with Louisa County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for felony abduction as the child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia. Hicks is described as a 4-foot-11, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities: Missing Louisa teen, suspect could be in West Virginia

Authorities believe Hicks was abducted by 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Lynch is armed with a 9MM and had recent suicidal ideations. They are possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, similar to the one pictured below, with the VA tag VEM-9071.

Federal investigators said the rear passenger door handle is missing on the car and it could have other Virginia tags, including UXW-3614, and/or a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” tag 2499UT.

If you see Hicks or Lynch, the Sheriff’s Office urges you to contact 911 so law enforcement can immediately respond.

