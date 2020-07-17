Bar, restaurant owners to fight governor’s restrictions

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Some bar and restaurant owners believe the governor’s latest coronavirus restrictions go too far and will kill their industry.

On Thursday, new restrictions went into effect that close bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food, limit indoor dining capacity to 25 percent, and only allow alcohol sales to customers who order takeout or are eating a meal.

More than 25 bar and restaurant owners will meet at the Bonefish Grill in Camp Hill to take action against the order at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday

Governor Wolf said he knows the restrictions are not popular but something has to be done to avoid a surge in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm the healthcare system.