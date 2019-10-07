Breaking News
Jack Turner is charged with two counts of homicide for killing his step mom and step brother, as well as burglary and theft

Bear cub ‘carjacks’ van in Gatlinburg

National News
Posted: / Updated:

GATLIBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Some breaking news out of Gatlinburg, a bear cub “carjacking,” a work van on Friday.

Jeff Stokely sharing these videos with us tonight.

(Jeff Stokely

He says he was with a customer on Helden Circle when the cub got inside the van.

After rummaging around and even honking the horn, Stokely managed to get the bear out of the vehicle.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar