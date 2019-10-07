Bear cub ‘carjacks’ van in Gatlinburg

GATLIBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Some breaking news out of Gatlinburg, a bear cub “carjacking,” a work van on Friday.
Jeff Stokely sharing these videos with us tonight.
He says he was with a customer on Helden Circle when the cub got inside the van.
After rummaging around and even honking the horn, Stokely managed to get the bear out of the vehicle.
