Bernie Sanders bobblehead among bestsellers

MILWAUKEE (NEWS10) — According to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, the mittened Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day bobblehead unveiled last week is already its second-bestselling of all time.

The folks at the Bobblehead Hall of Fame also say they’ve donated $10,000 to Vermont’s Meals on Wheels program. They said this was in honor of Sanders choosing that charity to benefit from the sales of his own viral, sold-out inauguration apparel.

The Bernie bobblehead has already reached people in all 50 states, nearly a dozen different countries, and five continents.

“We never anticipated the level of excitement for this bobblehead when one of our employees who was working remotely immediately alerted us about the viral moment,” said a spokesperson for the Hall of Fame in a statement. “This will be a moment and meme that lives on for a very long time, and we’re excited to be capturing it in bobblehead form for people to enjoy.”

The Hall of Fame says that its bestselling bobblehead of all time is Dr. Anthony Fauci, with close to 50,000 malproportioned figurines of the immunologist sold. Coming in third place, with 18,000 sold, is Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, a 98-year-old nun, team chaplain, and honorary assistant coach at Loyola University Chicago.

The bobbleheads are only available for pre-order at the Hall of Fame’s online store. Bernie’s is one of a line of several new presidential bobbleheads available, including Vic President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and their pets.