Bernie Sanders turns meme of himself into charitable donation

(WTAJ) — After Bernie Sanders made his own fashion statement at the Presidential Inauguration, trying to stay warm, he started popping up everywhere… literally.

A photo of Bernie and his mittens started trending everywhere. He was photoshopped into movie scenes, music albums, WWE photos NFL pictures, and just about anything else you could think of, even on Studio 814!

“We miss when we could all be together” – Jordan Tracy, host

Since then, Bernie has put the picture of himself on a sweatshirt and began to take orders on his website, donating all of the proceeds. Before you knew it, the shirt was sold out online. The next day it was opened again for more orders and again, it sold out.

While the sales will be donated to the Vermont Meals on Wheels, the story behind the now-iconic mittens is pretty neat. They were given to him, he said, by a Vermont school teacher who made them by hand. By the next day, she came forward to let everyone know she’s all sold out, all of her mittens ended up being purchased.

If you want to get your hands on a sweatshirt, you can keep an eye out on Bernie’s website. Just be aware that due to demand, there’s up to an eight-week delay on shipping.