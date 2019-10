More than 3,000 gun holsters are being recalled due to an injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters.

The holsters are being recalled because its design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the users knowledge.

The design flaw can cause the gun to fire unexpectedly if the trigger is pulled, posing an injury hazard to the user and possibly a bystander.