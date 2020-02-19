Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America is filing for bankruptcy protection as thousands of former members come forward to say hey were abused.

The chapter eleven petition lays out a plan to create a victim’s compensation trust, while also allowing funding to continue it’s programs.

The bankruptcy filing would halt hundreds of current lawsuits, giving the BSA time to restructure in order to handle legal costs and payouts to victims. It will also giving former boy scouts who claim they were victimized time to come forward and pursue claims.

An attorney for the group abused in scouting says he hopes the bankruptcy filing will encourage others to come forward.

“Now is the time to raise your voice and hold the Boy Scouts accountable,” said Nick Dicarlo, Attorney.

Local councils are not filing for bankruptcy. They are legally separate and distinct organizations.