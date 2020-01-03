Bradford County man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

MILAN, Pa. (WETM) – An unnamed 25-year-old Bradford County man was arrested after admitting to producing and sharing explicit images of a child while online and sexually abusing the child in Bradford County.

On December 30, 2019, at approximately 6:27 pm, the suspect was identified by Detectives in Washington, DC and later arrested in Milan, PA by Members of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office and charged with crimes in connection with Production of Child Pornography and Child Sexual Abuse.

The child was taken into custody by local child protection personnel.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Philadelphia Field Office participated in the investigation.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.