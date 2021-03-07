BREAKING: NOPD reports two teens shot on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans may have held back on Governor John Bel Edwards decision to move Louisiana into Phase 3, however a crowded French Quarter Saturday night gave way to multiple shootings prior to midnight on one of the world’s most famous streets.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the 500 block of Bourbon St.

Initial reports show two teenage males sustained gunshot wounds.

🚨#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a double shooting in the 500 block of Bourbon St. Initial reports show two teenage males sustained gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, while the second victim was transported by private conveyance. pic.twitter.com/skzY88Ogvz — NOPD (@NOPDNews) March 7, 2021

One victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, while the second victim was transported by private conveyance.

No further information is available at this time.

WGNO will provide updates as they become available.