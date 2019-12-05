Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone resigns

A scandal-plagued leader of the Buffalo Catholic Diocese has resigned.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Richard Malone.

Malone has been under pressure to resign since last year when his former personal secretary leaked internal church documents to the media.

Those documents and secret audio recordings revealed Malone allegedly tried to conceal accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against more than 60 priests.

The Buffalo Diocese remains under investigation by the FBI and the New York Attorney General.