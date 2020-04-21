Canada faced worst ever mass shooting over the weekend

Canada’s worst ever mass shooting took place over the weekend.

Police in the Province of Nova Scotia say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12 hour shooting spree over the weekend which spread more than 55 miles over night.

Worthman owned a company that made dentures and officials said they still do not know why he did it.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Officer Heidi Stevenson was among those killing in this mass shooting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke out after the tragedy.

“Such a tragedy should have never occurred. Violence of any kind has no place in Canada. We stand with you and we grieve with you, and you can count on our government’s full support during this incredibly painful time,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Police as of now have not provided a motive for the killings.