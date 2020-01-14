Central appears close to hiring Patrick Nix as head football coach

It appears to have taken Central High School a week to find a new head football coach. And it will be a name many in the state of Alabama will instantly recognize.

The Phenix City Board of Education has called a special meeting Tuesday night at 5 p.m. to discuss a personnel matter. A news conference has been scheduled for 6 p.m. at the school’s football facility.

Sources tell News 3 that Central is close to hiring Pinson Valley Coach and former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix.

The school board has to approve any educator employed by the system. Superintendent Randy Wilkes and Central Principal Tommy Vickers have jointly led the week-long coaching search.

Contacted Tuesday morning, Wilkes would neither confirm nor deny Nix’s possible hiring.

There has been speculation on the social media site Twitter this morning that Nix is heading to Central. Several Auburn football message boards have talked about the possibility of Nix going to Central.

The Trussville Tribune reported that Nix met with his Pinson Valley team Tuesday morning to break the news. Nix led Pinson Valley to state 6A titles in 2017 and 2018. Like Central, Pinson Valley lost in the state championship game this season.

Nix would replace Jamey DuBose, who retired last week to take the head coaching job at Lowndes in Valdosta, Ga. DuBose led Central to the Alabama High School Athletic Association 7A state title in 2018. The Red Devils lost to Thompson in the state championship last season.

DuBose was 66-11 at Central and made the playoffs all six seasons.

The same scenario played out with DuBose’s departure. He told players in Phenix City then went to Valdosta, where there was a called board meeting. He was hired at that meeting.

Nix has spent the last three years as head coach at Pinson Valley, near Birmingham. He coached his son, Bo, who started for Auburn as a true freshman last year.

The move to Phenix City would put Nix closer to Auburn, where his son is playing.

Nix has coached on the high school and collegiate level since leaving Auburn in 1995. He has coached collegiately at Jacksonville State, Henderson State, Samford, Georgia Tech, Miami and Charleston Southern.

He held the offensive coordinator jobs at Georgia Tech and Miami.

In 2013 he returned to his Alabama high school roots, taking the head coaching job at Scottsboro High School. After three seasons, he moved to Pinson Valley in 2017.

Nix’s father, Conrad Nix, was a highly successful Georgia high school coach. He won more than 300 games and led Northside-Warner Robins to back-to-back state titles before retiring in 2009.