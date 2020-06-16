CEO of Sanrio, the company that created Hello Kitty, to retire after 60 years of service

The lovable white fur-ball known as Hello Kitty is now getting a new boss.

The founder and CEO of the company that created the feline superstar is stepping aside after 60 years.

Shin-Taro Tsu-Ji will retire as Sanrio’s Chief Executive as of July 1st, but will remain chairman of the company.

His grandson Tomo-Kuni Tsu-Ji will take over to ensure the company follows efficient decision making.

Sanrio was one of the first Japanese companies to see potential in character licensing . Hello Kitty was by far the company’s most popular and profitable creation.