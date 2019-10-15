Chief: Woman struck in double shooting at MacArthur Center was bystander

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman are expected to recover after being shot inside the MacArthur Center on Monday night, the second shooting at the downtown Norfolk mall in less than a year.

Police said that both victims had non life-threatening wounds, and two male suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are looking for these two men in connection to the shooting.

The 23-year-old man who was shot drove himself to the hospital, while the woman was found inside the mall. Police Chief Larry Boone said that the 56-year-old woman was a bystander.

Boone said that witness statements and security footage showed that the two young men pictured above were walking on the first floor of the mall when they encountered the male victim. The three exchanged words before bullets were fired.

The male victim ran into a store after being shot, while two officers (one on-duty and one off-duty) immediately responded and helped the woman.

The 911 call for the shooting came in at 8:23 p.m. and a lockdown was instituted while police searched the mall. The lockdown was lifted around 9:45 p.m.

A photo from a viewer shows the scene near the now vacant former Nordstrom store.

Viewer photo from Zach Litwiller

This is the second shooting at MacArthur in 2019. Four people were arrested after a shootout back in February that prosecutors said was between rival gangs.

Anyone with info on the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

LOCKED DOWN INSIDE the @Apple store vault. A @WAVY_News 10 viewer said this is where employees ushered them when shots were heard. @NorfolkPD's chief says out of two people shot. One was a lady in her 50's who was simply there to shop. pic.twitter.com/6p2TJkiNq2 — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) October 15, 2019

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.