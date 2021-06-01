Chili’s debuts new ‘Chili’s Chicken Sandwich,’ claims it will put ‘all other chicken sandwiches to shame’

Chili’s is offering the new sandwich to My Chili’s Rewards members as part of its 3 for $10 menu. (Chili’s)

(NEXSTAR) – Does this mean Chili’s is changing its “Baby Back Ribs” jingle?

Chili’s, the Dallas-based restaurant chain specializing in “big-mouth burgers” and “sizzling fajitas,” has entered the chicken-sandwich arena with an offering that — as the company claims — will put “all other chicken sandwiches to shame.”

The new sandwich, appropriately known as the Chili’s Chicken Sandwich, will be available between June 1–30 on the restaurant’s 3 for $10 menu.

Despite already having multiple crispy chicken sandwiches on its menu, Chili’s is positioning its new Chili’s Chicken Sandwich as a direct competitor to other, similar offerings on the menus at several national fast-food chains, both in composition and price.

“We didn’t want to create just another chicken sandwich. We’re all about food perfection and wanted to create the best chicken sandwich. And that takes time,” said Michael Breed, vice president of marketing at Chili’s, in a press release issued Tuesday.

The Chili’s Chicken Sandwich features a “hand-battered and hand-breaded” fried chicken breast, along with lettuce, tomato and a “secret sauce,” all served on a toasted brioche bun.

“What sets our sandwich apart from the rest is the Secret Sauce,” Breed added. “Plus, we’re providing it at a value you just can’t beat.”

Members of the restaurant chain’s My Chili’s Rewards program can currently order the Chili’s Chicken Sandwich as part of the chain’s 3 for $10 menu, which allows guests to choose a select beverage, appetizer and entrée for $10. The promotion is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery customers.

In announcing its new Chili’s Chicken Sandwich, Chili’s is also the latest restaurant to revamp its crispy chicken sandwich in the wake of Popeyes debuting its own tremendously popular Chicken Sandwich in 2019. Since that time, competitors including McDonald’s, KFC, Wendy’s and Burger King, among several others, have debuted similar offerings.