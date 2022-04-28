BRENHAM, T.X. (WSPA) – A few of Blue Bell’s new and returning flavors arrived in stores Thursday.

According to Blue Belle, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload was recently added to the creamery. It’s described as a milk chocolate ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” Blue Bell’s executive director of advertising & marketing said.

Blue Bell also added a flavor called bride’s cake. It’s described as an almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by an amaretto cream cheese. Both flavors are available in pint and half-gallon sizes.

The southern blackberry cobbler will return in a half-gallon size, according to Blue Bell. The flavor is described as blackberry combined with pieces of flaky pie crust and a blackberry sauce swirl.

Blue Bell’s complete list of products available in stores can be found on www.bluebell.com