(WJW) — Chuck E. Cheese is giving away over 500 kids’ birthday parties.

All you have to do to win is show up at a participating location on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6–7:30 p.m. (don’t worry — entry is free) to take part in a live giveaway drawing. According to the Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays announcement, each Fun Center location will award one winner a free Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.

Chuck E. Cheese says winners will receive:

All-you-can-play games during the party

A live birthday show with Chuck E. Cheese himself

A ticket blaster experience for the Birthday Star

Two slices of pizza per child

Unlimited soft drinks

Dippin’ Dots ice cream

Complete party setup

A reserved table for 2 hours

100 bonus E-tickets

Goody bags

Pizza and drinks for adult attendees

Even if you don’t win the ultimate birthday party package, organizers say, five additional winners at each location could win a coupon voucher for $50 off their next birthday party reservation.

Additionally, the company says its Birthday Star Free promotion has returned. The offer allows birthday children to celebrate for free with 12 or more paid birthday party guests, Chuck E. Cheese explains. To take advantage of the offer, customers cane use code BDAYFREE at checkout through Dec. 3.

Find out more about birthday giveaways at Chuck E. Cheese.