Cinemark to open Pennsylvania theatres on Friday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Cinemark will reopen their doors to the commonwealth on Friday, January 8.

Theatres will open under local mandates while enforcing enhanced safety measures, including blocking off seats to the left and right of an individual or group.

Images courtesy of Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Cinemark theatres will show both classic movies and new ones including Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World, Promising Young Woman, Monster Hunter and others.

Theatres reopening in Pennsylvania include:

Cinemark 20 and XD

40 Glenmaura National Blvd., Moosic PA 18507

Cinemark North Hills and XD

851 Providence Boulevard, Pittsburgh PA 15237

Tinseltown USA

1910 Rotunda Drive, Erie PA 16509

Cinemark Center Township Marketplace

99 Wagner Road, Monaca PA 15061

Cinemark Monroeville Mall and XD

600 Monroeville Mall, Monroeville PA 15146

Cinemark Robinson Township and XD

2100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Robinson Township PA 15205

Cinemark Stroud Mall and XD