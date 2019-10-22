Crews battle fire at Youngstown apartment, near station city is considering closing

The fire spread to the house behind it, which briefly caught fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A raging fire destroyed a vacant three-story apartment complex on Broadway Avenue in Youngstown.

The fire spread to the house behind it, which briefly caught fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire was just three blocks from Station 7, which the city is considering closing in a cost-saving measure. Union representatives criticized this plan, saying the station is one of the busiest in the city and said closing it would hurt response times.

All of the city’s fire trucks, with the exception of one truck, were at the scene.

