Cuomo issues new statement on harassment allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a new statement regarding the sexual harassment allegations he is facing. In the statement, the Governor acknowledges some of his actions may be “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

In the statement, the Governor says he “never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm.”

He admits to “being playful and making jokes” and says:

“I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.”

The Governor also acknowledged these actions may be “misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

“I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

Two former aides have accused the Governor of sexually harassing them during their time in the executive branch.

You can read Governor Cuomo’s full statement below.