(WHTM) — The federal enforcement of REAL ID for commercial domestic air travel and other federal purposes will begin on May 3, 2023.

REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes like boarding a flight and entering a federal building that requires it upon entry.

Once the enforcement is in place, acceptable forms of identification that must be used include Pennsylvania REAL ID driver’s license or ID card, a valid U.S. Passport/Passport Card, a military ID, etc.

“Although a year seems like a long time to get ready, the deadline will be upon us before you know it. We encourage our customers who want a REAL ID to get one as soon as possible,” said PennDOT Acting Executive Deputy Secretary Melissa Batula. “We continue to focus on providing the best possible customer service to all of our customers as the federal deadline approaches.”

To date, PennDOT has issued about 1.6 million REAL ID products. According to the press release, PennDOT still offers and accepts standard-issue driver’s licenses and photo IDs.

“The REAL ID law is for all Americans who want to fly out of any domestic airport across the country starting one year from now. My advice is to go to your local state’s department of motor vehicles or department of transportation to get your upgraded REAL ID driver’s license now. Don’t wait,” said TSA Federal Security Director Gerardo Spero.

