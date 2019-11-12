Dean Foods files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

America’s largest milk producer is filing for bankruptcy.

Dean Foods filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection today in an effort to keep the 94-year-old company operating.

The filing will also allow it to reorganize its debt and help fund workers’ pensions.

The company makes some of the country’s most recognizable milk and dairy products, including Meadow Brook Dairy, Organic Valley, and Land O’Lakes.

Dean foods has struggled recently because American’s are drinking less cows milk.

Dean Foods released a statement saying it is working with the dairy farmers of America Cooperative on a potential deal, in which the cooperative would buy most of the company.