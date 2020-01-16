Demi Lovato to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Demi Lovato attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(CNN) Demi Lovato has announced she’ll perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The singer took to Instagram with the news, posting an official photo with the caption, “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL.”

The announcement comes two days after revealing she will also perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards later this month.

Lovato hasn’t performed live since 2018, before being hospitalized for a drug overdose that July. She sought treatment and has talked about her sobriety since.

Her last single, called “Sober,” was released in June 2018.

The 2019 Super Bowl featured Gladys Knight singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” In 2018, the year prior, Pink sang the national anthem while battling the flu.

This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the halftime show.

Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 2.