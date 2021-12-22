Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative.

In the days since the West Virginia lawmaker gave a thumbs down on the package, delivering a stunning blow to months of negotiations on Biden’s agenda, Democrats of the left and center have joined the White House in attempting to salvage the social services and climate change bill.

“We have worked too long and too hard to give up now, and we have no intention of doing so,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement Wednesday.

Jayapal said she and members of the caucus have been in conversations with White House officials about the prospects of achieving the plan’s goals through a combination of Biden’s executive powers and legislation, instead of legislation alone.

“The legislative approach, while essential, has no certainty of timing or results,” she said, “and we simply cannot wait to deliver tangible relief to people that they can feel and will make a difference in their lives and livelihoods.”

At the same time, White House officials have spoken with Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., chair of the House’s centrist New Democrat Coalition, on its plan to scale back the number of provisions but have them stay in effect longer. Manchin said he supports that approach.

But Republicans are voicing greater confidence now that they can beat back much of what they don’t like in the package. “As we ended the year, it looks to me like they couldn’t swallow the spinach,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, said Wednesday of the Democrats.

Biden spoke Tuesday about the families who would benefit from the Democrats’ ambitious, if now highly uncertain, plan to pour billions of dollars into child care, health care and other services.

“Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done,” Biden said.

The president’s off-the-cuff remarks were his first public statement since Manchin’s announcement over the weekend that he would not support the bill, as is.

Since then, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Democrats on a 90-minute video call to expect a vote in January on the package.

Schumer told senators the party was “not giving up” on the proposal, according to a Democrat who was on the private call Tuesday and provided details on condition of anonymity.

But the Democrats face serious questions over whether the initiative can be refashioned to win Manchin’s crucial vote and head off a devastating defeat for the party.

Manchin and his party are so far apart, his relationships so bruised after months of failed talks, it’s unclear how they even get back to the negotiating table, let alone revive the more than 2,100-page bill.

All of that is encouraging to McConnell.

“Now, I know Schumer said last night on a call he’s not giving up,” the Kentucky Republican told the Hugh Hewitt Show. “I don’t expect him to do, but the worst of BBB, it appears to me, is dead.” He used the shorthand for the Build Back Better plan.

Biden spoke forcefully of the economic pressures that strip away the “dignity of a parent” trying to pay the bills, and the assistance millions could receive from the federal government with the legislation. He also said his package would help ease inflationary pressures and pointed to analyses suggesting it would boost the economy.

“I want to get things done,” Biden said. “I still think there’s a possibility of getting Build Back Better done.”

The setback has thrown Biden’s top legislative effort into deep doubt at a critical time, closing out the end of the president’s first year and before congressional midterm elections when the Democrats’ slim hold on Congress is at risk.

Coupled with solid Republican opposition, Manchin’s vote is vital on this and other initiatives, including the Democrats’ priority voting rights legislation that Schumer also said would come to an early vote.

Schumer has said that if Republicans continued to block voting rights legislation in January, the Senate would bring forward proposals for changing the Senate rules, a Democrat on the video call said. That’s a nod to long-running efforts to adjust or end the filibuster, which typically requires a 60-vote threshold for measures to advance.

While Manchin has said he cannot explain the bill to constituents in West Virginia, a union representing coal miners, including some of the nearly 12,000 from his home state, urged the lawmaker to “revisit his opposition” to the package.

Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America, outlined the ways the package would benefit union members, such as those in West Virginia, the most coal-dependent state in the country.

Some of those provisions would extend the current fee paid by coal companies to fund benefits received by victims of coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, or black lung. The bill would also provide tax incentives to encourage manufacturers to build facilities in the coalfields, potentially employing miners who have lost their jobs, according to the union.

The next steps remain highly uncertain for the president and his party, with Congress on recess for the holiday break.

The White House appeared to take interest in Manchin’s and the centrist coalition’s preference for a reimagined bill that would do far less but for longer than the bill passed by the House.

But it will be extraordinarily difficult for Democrats to rebuild trust in their ranks for a fresh round of negotiations, having devoted much of Biden’s first year in office to what is now essentially a collapsed effort.

The package was among the biggest of its kind ever considered in Congress, unleashing billions of dollars to help American families nationwide — nearly all paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

For families with children, it would provide free pre-school and child care aid. There are subsidies for health insurance premiums, lower prescription drug costs and expanded Medicaid access in states that do not yet provide it. The bill would start a new hearing aid program for seniors. And it has more than $500 billion to curb carbon emissions, a figure considered the largest federal expenditure ever to combat climate change.

A potential new deadline for Biden and his party comes with the expiration of anexpanded child tax credit that has been sending up to $300 monthly directly to millions of families’ bank accounts. If Congress fails to act, the money won’t arrive in January.

