DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Trade Wars and the economy across the Twin Tiers- Part 1

TWIN TIERS (WETM-TV)- The economy in and throughout our community continues to struggle to find people who want to work. Now’s the time to do something about it.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, since November 2018, the number of nonfarm jobs (private plus public sectors) in New York State increased by 116,700, or 1.2 percent, and the number of private-sector jobs increased by 109,900, or 1.3 percent.

Additional industry detail is presented in the table below:

Sectors With Job Gains Or No Change: Change: Educational & Health Services* +65,300 Professional & Business Services +25,400 Leisure & Hospitality +20,300 Government* +6,800 Information +6,700 Trade, Transportation & Utilities +2,200 Natural Resources & Mining +100

The Losses Sectors With Job Losses: Change: Manufacturing -4,300 Other Services -2,900 Construction -1,700 Financial Activities -1,200

With job opportunities increasing it’s sometimes hard to understand why people are still unemployed in the Southern Tier.

Part one of this series opens up the public’s eye to the endless opportunities for individuals who are looking to get into the workforce.

But, of course, there are always obstacles for all individuals to overcome.

The question then becomes, ‘Where do I go?’, ‘Where do I start?’, and ‘What can I do?’.

Our local Career Center in the Twin Tiers is right in downtown Elmira.

You can visit their website or contact them by phone for more information at (607)-733-7131.

Or in person at:

Elmira Career Center

Chemung/Schuyler/Steuben Workforce Development

318 Madison Avenue

Elmira, New York 14901