Disney-Plus gets 10 million subscribers in just 24 hours

Disney-Plus has amassed 10 million subscribers in just one day of existence.

Disney made the announcement about it’s new streaming service on Wednesday.

The claim seems to back up Disney’s story that the platform crashed because of demand that exceeded their highest expectations.

Subscribers have access to the company’s biggest brands including Marvel, Star Wars, Disney animation, and Pixar.

The company has also placed a warning on some of its older content that it may contain outdated cultural stereotypes.