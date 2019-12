Google says “Disney Plus” is its most searched term in the U.S. in 2019, even though the streaming service launched toward the end the year, in November.

Disney Plus includes content from Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic and it features a new live action Star Wars TV show called The Mandalorian.

The Madalorian’s baby Yoda character is showing up in a ton of social media memes.

Baby Yoda, by the way, was Google’s most searched baby of the year.