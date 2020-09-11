DNC, RNC release statements on the 19th Anniversary of 9/11

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have both released statements on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

DNC Chair Tom Perez released the following statement:

Betty Ong’s final message to the dispatcher was short and simple: Pray for us. Today, nearly two decades later, we pray for the lives we lost in New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. We pray for their families and friends, their co-workers and communities. We pray for the survivors who still live with the scars of that morning – both visible and invisible, and for the heroes who signed up to serve our nation in uniform. We pray for them, we pay tribute to them, and we promise to never forget them. And in their honor, we hold fast to the values that were attacked, but not defeated, on that tragic day: liberty, justice, and equality for all.”

“19 years ago, almost 3,000 people were brutally murdered and thousands more were injured in the deadliest terrorist attack in history. As the towers fell and the smoke rose, only one thing was certain: Our world would never be the same. On this anniversary, we remember not only the horrors of that fateful morning, but the heroes who got us through it: the first responders and ordinary citizens who braved fire and falling debris to get to those in peril; the passengers of Flight 93 – strangers to each other but united against evil – who spent the final minutes of their lives ensuring others would be spared from harm; the flight attendants, like Betty Ong, who stayed calm amid the chaos in order to alert authorities of the hijacking. Their actions saved untold lives, and their courage should inspire us all.

RNC Chair McDaniel released the following statement:

“Sept. 11 is a solemn day as we mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our nation.



It’s a day when we traditionally reflect and remember the lives cut far too short and pray for the families who continue to mourn the loss of nearly 3,000 loved ones.



Even now, almost two decades removed from the worst terrorist attack on American soil, the images of 9/11 are imprinted on our national memory as if it was yesterday.



Even in tragedy, that day the entire world witnessed the strength of America’s spirit and our resolve to confront any challenge that comes our way.



In the weeks and months that followed Sept. 11, 2001, all Americans were united in our support for the brave men and women who risked life and limb to keep our families and our country safe.

We witnessed that same spirit of unity earlier this year as our country began to wage war against an invisible enemy, the coronavirus.



The best of America was on display, and our nation proved once again that we could unite against a common enemy, while showing gratitude for those working the frontlines.



But amidst a global pandemic and nationwide shutdown, another threat to our safety has arisen — this time not from an enemy from a distant land, but from anarchists and rioters in our own backyards.



The spirit of America is being tested again.



Once more, brave first responders have sprung into action to protect their communities — this time without the warm welcome they were greeted with in crises past.



Our nation’s heroes — our police officers — are working around the clock to protect our neighborhoods, only to be shouted down, spat on, and much worse, by some of their fellow Americans. It should go without saying, but our support for those who keep us safe should also extend to our nation’s police officers and law enforcement officials.

Unfortunately, it has become fashionable in some circles to criticize law enforcement to serve some sort of political agenda. But truth is that we must never forget that the men and women in blue are some of America’s finest.



Just like the nurse going into a hospital and risking exposure to COVID-19 or rescuers working in the rubble of Ground Zero after 9/11, our police officers willingly run into danger and put their lives on the line every time they answer the call. They uphold their oath to serve and protect and are a bulwark against mob-led anarchy, chaos, and terrorism.



The antipathy and downright hostility towards police we have seen recently isn’t something that should be ignored or taken lightly. Anti-police rhetoric has already caused police retirements to spike at alarming, even “unheard of” rates in cities including Chicago and New York. This includes captains and chiefs of entire police departments.



Even in the midst of a campaign season, there are some issues that should be above the partisan fray. Affirming our support for law enforcement should be one of them, and we should question any leader who doesn’t.



As we saw 19 years ago in the aftermath of 9/11 and this year in response to the coronavirus, America is at its best when our citizens — regardless of background or belief — put their differences aside and band together in times of unprecedented trial.



Let’s allow this great American spirit to unify us once more, and let’s back the blue who protect us and defend our great nation.”

RNC Chair McDaniel