Dog survives house explosion in Cattaraugus County, no other injuries

by: Evan Anstey

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dog survived after being ejected out of a house that exploded in Cattaraugus County on Monday.

State police say the incident happened on West Branch Rd. in the Town of Allegany.

At the time of the explosion, no people were inside.

It’s not clear what caused the explosion, but authorities are investigating it as a potential gas leak in the basement.

The owner of the house tells News 4 that he heard the explosion from 10 miles away. His dog was found outside and later got a clean bill of health at the veterinarian.

