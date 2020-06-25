DOH: New York counties receiving $323M in pandemic response from enhanced Medicaid funds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health announced Thursday that counties will receive a combined total of $323 million in federal funding.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has consistently advocated and agitated for federal aid for states throughout the pandemic as local governments announced drastic budget cuts and furloughs.

“Gov. Cuomo has been a fierce advocate for increased federal funding, and while this allotment will help the state and counties support programs important to our pandemic response, more federal funding is critically needed.” Dr. Howard Zucker

NEW YORK STATE HEALTH COMMISSIONER

This coronavirus response payout comes from expanded medical matching funds, as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act increases the state’s Medicaid reimbursements by 6.2%. The federal statue lasts for the duration of the pandemic period, projected to cover six months from January to June 2020.

Of the roughly $323 million total, each county will be allocated a specific amount.

Although the Five Boroughs of New York City will receive more than half of the money, counties in the greater Capital Region are estimated to receive:

Albany $2,772,904 Columbia $777,032 Dutchess $3,267,591 Essex $348,881 Fulton $633,037 Greene $635,125 Hamilton $46,816 Herkimer $723,939 Montgomery $653,205 Rensselear $1,391,147 Otsego $2,889,056 Saratoga $1,609,658 Schenectady $1,838,830 Schoharie $365,295 Warren $681,018 Washington $650,039 Ulster $2,557,921

The current projected estimates are subject to change based on spending levels or new federal guidance. Take a look at the estimates for every county: