DOJ announces national police training center to help reduce excessive force

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — The United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday it’s putting $3 million into creating a new center to help police agencies across the nation.

The Department of Justice made the announcement — aimed at preventing the use of excessive force — in Minneapolis and it hopes the city will consider utilizing the resource.

The Minneapolis Police Department has faced calls for reform since the death of George Floyd.

Justice officials said the national center will be run by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The DOJ said it would help with training and issues such as officer safety, mental health, recruitment, and retention. State, local, and tribal police will all have access to the resources.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says he is grateful for the offer and hopes his city will take advantage. This comes at a time when Arradondo is trying to make changes within the department while facing staff shortages.

On Tuesday, he estimated the department is down 130 officers compared to this time last year. More departures are expected by the end of the year.

A lawyer helping officers file for disability leave has said he’s helped process about 175 claims since Floyd’s death.