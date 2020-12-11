Dolly Parton saved the life of a young dancer during filming of Netflix movie

Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton may play an angel in ‘Christmas on the Square,’ but one cast member said the country music star was truly her saving grace.

A cast member of Netflix’s ‘Christmas on the Square’ recently told Inside Edition that Dolly Parton saved her life while on set. Nine-year-old Talia Hill, a dancer cast alongside her two older brothers in the film, said the East Tennessee native pulled her from the path of an oncoming vehicle.

“We were on set, and I was at the hot chocolate station, and they said go back to your beginning positions,” Hill said in an interview with Inside Edition. “So there was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton.”

Hill went on to say Dolly told her, “Well, I am an angel, you know,” in reference to her role in the Netflix movie.

‘Christmas on the Square’ was released on Nov. 22 and is currently available on Netflix. According to a brief overview of the movie from Netflix, “Seasonal cheer comes to a screeching halt when a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown’s land. Can music, magic and memories change her mind?”

Parton also recently released her first Christmas album in 30 years.