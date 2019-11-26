Don’t feed your dog these foods during the holidays

(WTNH)– With the holidays approaching, you can count on your pups waiting for a snack from that Thanksgiving spread.

But, before you give into that mooching pooch, be aware of the foods that can lead to illness or even death.

Turkey bones, skin and gravy

White meat turkey is fine to share with your four-legged friend, but

Bones can be a choking hazard and could injure their intestines.

Garlic, onions, scallions, chives

All of these are in the Allium family, causing toxic anemia in dogs and cats.

Grapes and raisins

You should never give these to your pup! Even a small amount of grapes can cause fatal kidney failure in dogs.

Chocolate and coffee

Just small amount of either cause vomiting and diarrhea for your dog, but later amounts can be fatal.

Candied yams, mashed potatoes

While veggies like yams and potatoes aren’t bad for dogs, the added fat and sugar can make your dog ill.

Stuffing

Many of the seasonings that go into stuffing are harmful to dogs — not to mention the extra fats will upset your dog’s stomach.

Corn on the cob

The corn itself isn’t the problem — it’s the cob that can be a choking hazard.

Nutmeg

The popular pumpkin pie spice is toxic in large doses but could make your pet sick in smaller amounts.

Alcohol

Dogs can feel the effects of alcohol just like humans do, but our furry friends are much smaller than us so the risk for alcohol poisoning is greater.

UPDATE:

Dr. Thomas Maley and Dr. Sasha Golovyan of the Animal Clinic of Milford have released this list of tips to avoid pet illness, injury or worse during holiday meals: