ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dr. Michael Lozman, an orthodontist from Latham, was appointed as a member of the United States Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad by President Biden in July.

“I am humbled by this honor,” said Dr. Lozman, who is the President of the Capital District Jewish Holocaust Memorial and has been active in the development of a Holocaust Memorial in the Capital District. “I am looking forward to working closely with other members who share my commitment in preserving and protecting heritage.”

During the past 20 years, Dr. Lozman spearheaded an action to bring US college students to Eastern Europe to restore Jewish cemeteries that were gutted during the Nazi era. The sites had been left desolated due to the absence of Jews returning after the Holocaust.

Dr. Lozman was concerned that the loss of the cemeteries would also mean the defeat of Jewish heritage. He led the student groups in installing iron fences to protect and sustain the cemeteries.

To date, he has led the on-site restoration and protection of 15 cemeteries: 10 in Belarus and five in Lithuania. Congressman Paul Tonko was helpful in bringing Dr. Lozman’s efforts to the attention of the White House.

Established in 1985, the US Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad is an agency of the Government of the United States of America, separate from any other agency. The 21-member commission identifies and reports on cemeteries, monuments, and historic buildings in Central and Eastern Europe associated with the culture of US citizens, especially endangered properties.