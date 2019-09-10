Breaking News
Driver dies, several injured in school bus crash in Benton County, Mississippi

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – A school bus crash in North Mississippi has left the bus driver dead and several others injured.

The wreck happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 72 in Benton County. According to the Benton County School District, there were students on the bus going to the elementary, middle and high school in Ashland.

The Benton County Schools superintendent says the driver, Chester Cole, died. We are told Cole may have suffered a heart attack.

We are told at least seven children were injured. Five were taken to Le Bonheur in Memphis, and three of those children had to be airlifted. Two others were taken to Methodist in Olive Branch.

