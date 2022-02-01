BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire crews were sent to the scene of a fire in Bedford County early Tuesday morning where flames had engulfed two barns full of cattle.

Six fire tanker trucks from Bedford County along with crews assisting from other counties responded to the incident along Garman Road near King-St. Clair Road in Alum Bank.

Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company Chief Rob Dennis said crews faced many challenges due to the location and magnitude of the fire.

“We had a lack of water source so we had to travel for some water,” Dennis said. “We had to get a good bit of tankers in here from multiple counties and out of state.”

Bedford County barn fire on Feb. 1, 2022

Bedford County barn fire on Feb. 1, 2022

Bedford County barn fire

Bedford County barn fire

Dark smoke billowed out of the structures and could be seen for at least a mile away as crews worked to contain it. The fire was eventually extinguished after nearly five hours.

“We lost around 90 cows in the fire here,” Dennis said. “It appears there was an electrical malfunction in the area where they had some tractors and stuff stored in the barn.”

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ:

The barn along with all the items inside was reportedly deemed a total loss. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY — Fire crews have been dispatched to the scene of a fire in Bedford County where two barns are engulfed in flames.

The fire is reportedly occurring at 146 King-St. Clair Road in Alum Bank. Bedford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Dave Cubbison says a significant number of cattle have died as a result but could not confirm a specific number.

Six fire tanker trucks from Bedford County are reportedly on scene. Crews from other counties are assisting including the Geeseytown Community Fire Company.

Further details remain limited at this time.